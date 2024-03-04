 Pune: Disabled Citizens Stage Protest In Front Of Social Welfare Commissionerate - Here's Why
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Disabled citizens staged a protest on Monday in front of the Social Welfare Commissionerate in Pune, expressing their frustration over missing Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards that are crucial for accessing various government schemes. According to the protesters, these cards, meant to be issued to them, have not been provided for the past six years, causing significant inconvenience and hindrance to their access to benefits.

The demonstration was sparked after a social activist discovered 29 UDID cards discarded in a dustbin, raising suspicions of fraudulent issuance and negligence in processing genuine information. Social worker Nilesh Prakash Nikam, alongside many disabled individuals, demanded swift action against those responsible, leading the protest outside the commissionerate.

During the demonstration, disabled individuals, activists from various organisations, and other social workers gathered to voice their concerns. They blocked the gate of the office and disrupted the main road connected to the Pune Police Commissionerate, insisting on meeting the Commissioner for Persons With Disabilities and seeking assurance of action against the culprits.

Dilip Sonwane, one of the disabled individuals participating in the protest, expressed his dismay, stating, "The UDID cards, which were supposed to be issued for the past six years, have not been provided. This negligence is unacceptable, especially considering the importance of these cards in accessing government schemes."

Pritam Bhikaji Bhosale, another protester, highlighted the significance of UDID cards, stating, "Government schemes such as transportation fare discounts and pension benefits are dependent on these cards. However, due to their unavailability, we are deprived of these essential benefits. It's disheartening to learn that some officers may have engaged in fraudulent practices, issuing multiple cards to individuals for personal gain."

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Persons With Disabilities, Sanjay Kadam, addressed the protesters, assuring them that positive steps would be taken after discussions with higher officials to address their concerns and fulfill their demands.

