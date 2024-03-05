Pune Video: School Van, Driver Attacked With Koyta In Wagholi; Two Minors Detained | Video Screengrab

The Lonikand Police have detained two 17-year-old boys for assaulting a school van and its driver with a koyta (machete) on Bakori Road in Wagholi around 9:30 am on Monday.

According to the police, at least eight students, aged six to ten, were travelling to their school in Wagholi when their van was intercepted. The minors vandalised the windowpanes, and the van driver, Sachin Ingavale (27), sustained injuries to his hands and head from broken glass and the koyta attack.

Fortunately, no students were harmed, but they were understandably alarmed by the incident. Ingavale was promptly taken to the hospital and is said to be recovering well.

The police swiftly detained the two minor assailants. A case has been filed against them, including charges of causing injury, endangering lives, mischief, and criminal intimidation, based on Ingavale's complaint.

According to the police, a Wagholi resident was recently arrested following a harassment complaint lodged by the sister of one of the detained boys. Ingavale had reportedly accompanied the suspect to court, which may have led to animosity from the minor boy towards him.