Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Remanded To Judicial Custody For Bajajnagar Siblings Deaths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Remanded To Judicial Custody For Bajajnagar Sibling Deaths |

Two indviduals have been remanded in judicial custody by the court in a case related to the tragic deaths of a brother and sister after falling into a pit while playing, informed Investigating officer Sachin Dake on Sunday.

In a heartbreaking incident, a brother and sister tragically lost their lives after falling into the water while playing in Bajajnagar in the city on Friday. The individuals responsible for digging the pit, Ashok Shingare and Nitin Gaikwad, were arrested by the police and remanded in judicial custody by the court.

Vidya Rahul Deshmukh, a 35-year-old female worker residing in Waluj Industrial Estate, stayed in a rented home in Indraprastha Colony. The unfortunate incident occurred when Vidya's children, Chaitali (10) and Samarth (7), accidentally fell into a pit dug by the accused for a building's foundation during their playtime.

Investigation continues

Prompted by Vidya Deshmukh's complaint, the Waluj MIDC police station registered a case under section 304(a), 34 IPC against Ashok Shingare and Nitin Gaikwad. Investigating officer Sachin Dake, guided by Senior Police Inspector Avinash Aghav, swiftly arrested the accused. They were brought before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody while further investigation into this incident continues.

Indore Incident

In a similar incident, a child died after falling into a pit in July in Idreesh Colony, Azad Nagar area of Indore.

The pit was opened to lay the pipeline of the Municipal Corporation, in which rainwater had filled and the child fell into that pit while playing.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi had said that the Municipal Corporation had given the contract to L&T company for laying the pipeline. The company had dug the pit and left it open.

4-year-old Vansh, son of Vijay Pandey, fell into this pit and died.