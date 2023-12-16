Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jinsi Police Arrest Peddler And Two Customers In Rengtipura Raid |

The Jinsi police arrested a drug peddler and two drug addicts red-handed while selling and purchasing narcotic pills in the Rengtipura area on Friday. The arrested peddler has been identified as Mohammad Dadamia Pathan (from Rengtipura), and the customers have been identified as Imran Kabir Batuk (33, from Rehmaniya Colony) and Salman Khan Aarif Khan (21, from Baijipura).

As per the directives of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Navneet Kawat, ACP Ashok Thorat, and PI Rameshwar Gade, a Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad has been established in the Jinsi police station, with PSI Rohit Gangurde as the chief of the squad.

Read Also Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Review Security At Bus Stands Amidst Surge In Thefts

Sedative pills were openly sold

On Friday, the police received information from informers that sedative pills classified as narcotic drugs were being openly sold near Gajibo Hotel in Rengtipura. Accordingly, PSI Gangurde, Bhimrao Pawar, drug inspector Baliram Marewad, Shaikh Zafar, Nandlal Chavan, Santosh Bambnath, Santosh Sankpal, Prajakta Waghmare, and others conducted the raid and arrested a drug peddler and two customers buying pills from him. The police seized 11 strips of Nitrosun tablets from them.