Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Vice-Chancellor Asserts Zero Tolerance For Malpractices In Wake of Engineering Paper Leak | representative pic/ Pixabay

In the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University engineering paper leak case, the examination centre status of the Nagnathappa Halge Engineering College has been revoked.

"University administration will not tolerate this malpractice in the examinations," declared Vice-Chancellor Yeole. He further informed, "The examination center of the concerned college has been canceled, and all the students in the examination center will be shifted to the nearest centre."

The BE (Civil) course's related paper has also been cancelled. Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole has filed an FIR against the principal and the examination coordinator of the collage.

FIR against Nagnathappa Halge College of Engineering

The engineering exams at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University commenced on December 12. On the fifth day, the BE Civil final year paper for Design of Structure (III) was scheduled for the afternoon session at 2 o'clock.

Upon receiving a complaint about the paper being circulated on social media, Yeole promptly initiated an inquiry into the examination department. The investigation revealed that the relevant question paper was downloaded from Nagnathappa Halge College of Engineering, Parli, before the exam.

In response, he instructed the Director of Examination and Evaluation Board, Dr Bharti Gawli, to file an FIR against the principal of the concerned college, Dr M Bhaskar Rao, and the chief coordinator of the examination, Dr AB Chate.

The four affiliated centers—Nagnathappa Halge College of Engineering, ICEM and Everest College (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), and KT Patil College Dharashiv—have a total of 79 students appearing for the examination. The canceled paper will be rescheduled for a later date.