Madhya Pradesh: 2 Kids Drown In Pit Dug For Stadium Construction In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two kids aged between six and eight years drowned in a pit dug for stadium construction here in Mandsaur district on Sunday.

The incident was reported at Buakhedi village and the deceased were identified as Harish (8), son of Satyanarayan and Raj (6), son of Vinod, Daloda, the police said.

Police station in-charge Sanjeev Singh Parihar said that as the news spread in the village, a pall of gloom prevailed as the family members of the deceased kids took them to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The villagers informed that the depth of the pit dug for stadium construction was around seven to eight feet and it could be possible that both the kids had got stuck in the mud.

Passers-by saw clothes kept near the pit, but when the children were not seen, there was apprehension. After informing their relatives, the villagers began to search for the children in the pit and they saw both the kids stuck in a mud.

The children were immediately brought to the district hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, but the doctors pronounced them brought dead. The administration got the potholes closed with the help of JCB. Tehsildar Ramesh Mazare said that the doctor has confirmed the death of both the kids.

We will try to help as much as possible to the deceased families. SDM Shivlal Shakya reached the district hospital and discussed with the doctors and relatives of the children and their post-mortem is being done.

Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia expressed grief over the tragic accident. He talked to district collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, civil surgeon Dr DK Sharma and told about necessary help.

The villagers say that for more than two weeks the pits of the stadium have been dug and left open, these days the construction work has also stopped.

Children have died due to sinking of soil filled with rain water. The villagers accused that the contractor’s negligence was the reason behind the deaths and demanded action against him and assistance to both the families for their immense loss.

