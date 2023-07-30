Dowry Harassment Claims Another Life, Woman Ends Life Lying Before Train At Bhopal Railway Station | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old married woman committed suicide by lying on the tracks before a train at Bhopal railway station on Sunday noon, allegedly over being harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry.

On learning about the incident, the woman’s devastated father consumed poison at Bhind station. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior. His condition is said to be critical.

The woman, a resident of Chhola area, came under the Tamil Nadu Express, said Superintendent of police (SP) of Government Railway Police (GRP), Bhopal. The incident took place at the fag end of the platform no. 1 of the station around noon.

Police have registered a case against the woman's husband and his parents and began an investigation. Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Udayveer Singh Bhadoria said the deceased woman, identified as Kiran Dwivedi left a suicide note in which she has accused her husband Ashish and his kin of dowry harassment.

Kiran’s father Ashok Shukla had come to Bhopal to meet her in-laws and settle the dowry issue. Heading back home to Bhind, Ashok was on board train when he heard about his daughter’s suicide. After getting off the train at Bind station, the man attempted suicide by consuming poison.

He was rushed to a hospital in Gwalior. His condition is said to be critical. Kiran’s kin told police that soon after her marriage in 2019, her husband and in-laws had started harassing her over dowry.

Ashish and his family were demanding a car and allegedly mentally and physically tortured her over it. Kiran’s sister in-law, Anita Shukla told the police that Rs 2 lakh was given to Ashish as dowry and the amount was used to start a restaurant. The restaurant got closed down over some issue. After this, Ashish and his family started mounting more pressure on her over dowry.