MP: 'Different Style Paintings Being Made In Ujjain Will Be Displayed At Triveni Museum,' Says PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday took notice of the different styles of paintings being made in Ujjain. He said that in an effort going on in Ujjain these days, 18 painters from all over the country are making attractive picture stories (Chitrakatha) based on Puranas.

“These paintings would be made in many distinct styles like Bundi style, Nathdwara style, Pahari style and Apabhramsh style,” he said.

PM Modi further informed that these paintings will be displayed in the Triveni Museum in Ujjain, which means after some time, along with Mahakal Lok there will be another divine place in Ujjain to visit as well.

The Prime Minister also said that one of the idols returned by America to India is from Madhya Pradesh.

PM Commends Shahdol's Water Recharging System

Notably, PM Modi mentioned Madhya Pradesh four times in the 103rd episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme. First of all, he mentioned water recharging in the rain through 100 wells in Shahdol.

Talking about his recent visit to Shahdol, PM Modi said tribals of Pakaria village have adopted water-conservation techniques and he held further discussions with them on saving nature and water. "You might remember that some time ago, I visited Shandol. I met some tribal brothers and sisters of Pakaria village. I had a pleasant and fruitful discussion with them on saving nature and conserving water," PM Modi said.

"Now I have come to know that the tribal brothers and sisters of Pakaria village have already started working on this (implementing ideas to conserve water). With the help of the local administration, people have converted about a hundred wells into water recharge systems," he said, adding that rainwater now flows into these wells and from there, percolates beneath the surface.

Special Mention For 'Mini Brazil'

Later, PM Modi also mentioned Bicharpur village of Shahdol district, famously known as ‘Mini Brazil’ for emerging as a football nursery in the past few years.

"More than 1200 football clubs have been formed in Shahdol and its surrounding areas. A large number of players are emerging from here, who are playing at the national level,” he said.

