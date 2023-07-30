PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: The Remarkable Journey Of Football Coach Rais Ahmed & The Beautiful Game In A Madhya Pradesh Village

During the Mann Ki Baat program on Sunday (July 30), Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an uplifting tale of transformation about a village in India, now famously known as Mini Brazil. This remarkable change took place in Bicharpur, situated in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, which has turned into a hub for nurturing young football talent.

One man on a mission to spread the beautiful game

Nestled within the forested landscape of Shahdol district, Bicharpur may seem like an unassuming tribal village at first glance. However, it has garnered a reputation for being a prolific breeding ground for football talent. This small hamlet has achieved the moniker of "Mini Brazil" in Madhya Pradesh due to the remarkable fact that every household boasts at least one skilled footballer.

The village's journey from being plagued by illegal liquor and drug issues to becoming a football stronghold started about 25 years ago when Rais Ahmed, a former national player and coach, saw the untapped potential in the youth of the village.

Despite facing resource constraints, Rais Ahmed's unwavering determination led him to start coaching football to the youngsters, and as a result, the village gradually gained recognition in football circles. Today, Vicharpur proudly hosts a program called "Football Revolution," which provides sports training to the local youth.

This initiative has been a resounding success, with over 40 national and state-level players emerging from the village. The impact has been so profound that it has given rise to 1200 football clubs in Shahdol and the surrounding areas.

What was once a place plagued by vices has now transformed into a thriving football nursery, thanks to the mentorship provided by former football players and coaches to the aspiring talents. The story of Vicharpur serves as a testament to the incredible spirit and potential present in the Indian youth. Prime Minister Modi wholeheartedly celebrated this inspiring tale during his address to the nation, highlighting the power of determination and passion in bringing about positive change in society.



