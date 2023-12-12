 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Found With Illegal Country-Made Pistol, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Found With Illegal Country-Made Pistol, Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Found With Illegal Country-Made Pistol, Arrested

Known for his criminal record involving theft, robbery, house burglary, and violent offenses, Dnyaneshwar alias Mauli Angat Pawar was handed over to the Chikalthana police for further investigation

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Found With Illegal Country-Made Pistol, Arrested | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police's local crime branch (LCB) made an arrest on Sunday, apprehending a hardcore criminal, Dnyaneshwar alias Mauli Angat Pawar (34), for illegal possession of a loaded country-made pistol and live cartridges. Pawar, a resident of Ramgavhan, Ambad, Jalna, was taken into custody by the LCB team patrolling the Karmad and Chikalthana areas in search of a motorcycle thief.

Upon receiving information from an informant about Pawar's possession of a firearm at Hotel Manav in Sundarwadi Shivar, the police, led by PSI Vijay Jadhav, set up a trap at the location. As Pawar entered the hotel, the police swiftly apprehended him and seized a black country-made pistol along with three live cartridges. Known for his criminal record involving theft, robbery, house burglary, and violent offenses, Pawar was handed over to the Chikalthana police for further investigation.

Read Also
VIDEO: Unidentified Maratha Quota Activists Booked For Hurling Chappals At BJP MLC Gopichand...
article-image

The operation, guided by SP Maneesh Kalaniya and additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, involved the efforts of PI Satish Wagh, PSI Vijay Jadhav, and a team comprising Lahu Hote, Shrimant Bhalerao, Narendra Khandare, Vijay Dhumal, Ganesh Sonawane, Yogesh Tarmale, Jeevan Gholap, and others.

We also published the following article recently

CSMC Boosts Drainage Department With New Desilting Machines Per Zone Office

On its 41st anniversary, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) purchased three new desilting machines, bolstering the drainage department's capabilities. With this addition, the CSMC now boasts a fleet of nine desilting machines, each designated for a specific zone office.

Under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth, efforts are underway to enhance civic services. Previously, six desilting machines were procured, and the recent addition of three more enriches the fleet, eliminating the need for manual drainage cleaning. These machines efficiently clear blockages within manholes, reaching depths of up to 30 to 40 feet without laborers having to physically enter the drainage pipes.

Read Also
Wait, What? Investigation Launched As Thieves Rob Steel Plates From Pune Hotel
article-image

Manufactured by Cam Aving Enviro Engineering Company, each machine costs around ₹11 lakh.

During a ceremony at the CSMC headquarters on Monday, the new desilting machines were unveiled by Srikanth. Among the attendees were Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Saurabh Joshi, City Engineer A B Deshmukh, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Santosh Wahule, Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni, Chief Garden Officer Vijay Patil, and heads of other departments.

Read Also
VIDEO: Fire Incidents Reported In Pune's Kondhwa & Baner, No Injuries
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

When Will New Terminal Building At Pune Airport Open? Here's What We Know So Far

When Will New Terminal Building At Pune Airport Open? Here's What We Know So Far

WATCH VIDEO: Chinchwad MLA Ashwini Jagtap Raises Punawale Garbage Depot Issue During Winter Session

WATCH VIDEO: Chinchwad MLA Ashwini Jagtap Raises Punawale Garbage Depot Issue During Winter Session

Chain Snatching Spree in Pune: Three Separate Incidents Target Women's Jewelry On PMPML Buses And...

Chain Snatching Spree in Pune: Three Separate Incidents Target Women's Jewelry On PMPML Buses And...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Found With Illegal Country-Made Pistol, Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Found With Illegal Country-Made Pistol, Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Boosts Drainage Department With New Desilting Machines Per Zone...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Boosts Drainage Department With New Desilting Machines Per Zone...