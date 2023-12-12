Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Found With Illegal Country-Made Pistol, Arrested | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police's local crime branch (LCB) made an arrest on Sunday, apprehending a hardcore criminal, Dnyaneshwar alias Mauli Angat Pawar (34), for illegal possession of a loaded country-made pistol and live cartridges. Pawar, a resident of Ramgavhan, Ambad, Jalna, was taken into custody by the LCB team patrolling the Karmad and Chikalthana areas in search of a motorcycle thief.

Upon receiving information from an informant about Pawar's possession of a firearm at Hotel Manav in Sundarwadi Shivar, the police, led by PSI Vijay Jadhav, set up a trap at the location. As Pawar entered the hotel, the police swiftly apprehended him and seized a black country-made pistol along with three live cartridges. Known for his criminal record involving theft, robbery, house burglary, and violent offenses, Pawar was handed over to the Chikalthana police for further investigation.

The operation, guided by SP Maneesh Kalaniya and additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, involved the efforts of PI Satish Wagh, PSI Vijay Jadhav, and a team comprising Lahu Hote, Shrimant Bhalerao, Narendra Khandare, Vijay Dhumal, Ganesh Sonawane, Yogesh Tarmale, Jeevan Gholap, and others.

CSMC Boosts Drainage Department With New Desilting Machines Per Zone Office

On its 41st anniversary, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) purchased three new desilting machines, bolstering the drainage department's capabilities. With this addition, the CSMC now boasts a fleet of nine desilting machines, each designated for a specific zone office.

Under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth, efforts are underway to enhance civic services. Previously, six desilting machines were procured, and the recent addition of three more enriches the fleet, eliminating the need for manual drainage cleaning. These machines efficiently clear blockages within manholes, reaching depths of up to 30 to 40 feet without laborers having to physically enter the drainage pipes.

Manufactured by Cam Aving Enviro Engineering Company, each machine costs around ₹11 lakh.

During a ceremony at the CSMC headquarters on Monday, the new desilting machines were unveiled by Srikanth. Among the attendees were Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Saurabh Joshi, City Engineer A B Deshmukh, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Santosh Wahule, Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni, Chief Garden Officer Vijay Patil, and heads of other departments.