Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Boosts Drainage Department With New Desilting Machines Per Zone Office | Sourced

On its 41st anniversary, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) purchased three new desilting machines, bolstering the drainage department's capabilities. With this addition, the CSMC now boasts a fleet of nine desilting machines, each designated for a specific zone office.

Under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth, efforts are underway to enhance civic services. Previously, six desilting machines were procured, and the recent addition of three more enriches the fleet, eliminating the need for manual drainage cleaning. These machines efficiently clear blockages within manholes, reaching depths of up to 30 to 40 feet without laborers having to physically enter the drainage pipes.

Manufactured by Cam Aving Enviro Engineering Company, each machine costs around ₹11 lakh.

During a ceremony at the CSMC headquarters on Monday, the new desilting machines were unveiled by Srikanth. Among the attendees were Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Saurabh Joshi, City Engineer A B Deshmukh, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Santosh Wahule, Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni, Chief Garden Officer Vijay Patil, and heads of other departments.

