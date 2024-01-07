Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 750 Enroll In District Police's Skill Training Fair |

750 candidates, including 140 young women and 610 young men, have enrolled in diverse skill training courses at the recently conducted Skill Training and Employment Fair, a vision brought to life by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Superintendent of Police, Maneesh Kalwaniya, and executed in collaboration with the PACE Skill Training Centre of Pratham Education Foundation. The event took place at the Kailas Shilp Auditorium in the city on Sunday.

Kalwaniya emphasised the crucial role of well-educated individuals in seizing the opportunities provided by the employment fair, offering guidance and support for the responsible completion of training.

"We are here as guides to offer assistance. Completing the training responsibly is vital. It is a key to nurturing self-confidence and paving the way for progress to unfold, allowing us to reach the full extent of our potential," Kalwaniya added.

Kaun kehta hai aasmaan mein...

Quoting Dushyant Kumar's "Kaun kehta hai aasmaan mein surakh ho nahi sakta, ek patthar toh tabiyat se uchhaalo yaaro…," he emphasised the significance of persistence in this competitive era.

"Never giving up ensures success. Students experience both success and failure, emphasising the need to finish what you start. Take on challenges, persist until it's done, and instil confidence and positive energy in yourself," he added.

The primary aim of this gathering is to address unemployment issues by offering skilful training to well-educated youth in the district, providing them with employment opportunities. The initiative targets needy youth aged 18 to 30 in rural districts, aiming to empower them with modern-level training for self-employment.

During the event, eight courses, including Food and Beverage, Housekeeping, Food Production, Multi-Functional Office Associates, Health Care (General Duty Assistant), Plumbing, Electricals, and Automotive, received an overwhelming response from youths in the district.

Stalls providing detailed information about these courses witnessed active participation as candidates sought insights into the training and potential employment opportunities.

A total of 350 candidates have been selected for the first batch, and the interested participants, consisting of 140 young women and 610 young men, have registered for skill training courses tailored to their educational qualifications and interests. The selected candidates will undergo training and secure employment in a phased manner.

Present at the moment were Sunil Krishna Lanjewar, Additional Superintendent of Police; Damodhar Bolkundwar, State Coordinator of the Pratham Education Foundation; Sachin Chandorkar, Programme Head; Mahaka Swami, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vaijapur; and Jayadat Bhawar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, along with other police officers.