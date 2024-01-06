Pune: Supriya Sule Threatens Protest Over Delayed MSEDCL Substation Work In Bavdhan | File Photo

Baramati MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) working president, Supriya Sule, issued a strong warning on Saturday, threatening street protests if the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) doesn't expedite the establishment of a power substation in Bavdhan within the next 15 days to address the ongoing power crisis in the area.

बारामती लोकसभा मतदारसंघातील बावधन सबस्टेशनसाठी सातत्याने पाठपुरावा सुरू आहे. यासाठी आवश्यक असणारी जागा सुचविली गेली होती. परंतु अद्यापही सबस्टेशन संदर्भात कोणतीही हालचाल दिसत नाही. हा जाणिवपूर्वक दिरंगाईचा प्रकार दिसत आहे. परंतु याचा नागरीकांना मोठा त्रास सहन करावा लागत आहे.… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 6, 2024

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sule expressed her concern, "Despite ongoing discussions and suggestions for the Bavdhan substation in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, there's been no visible progress. This appears to be a deliberate delay at the cost of citizens' suffering. MSEDCL must act swiftly. We can't afford any more delays. If the substation work isn't initiated within fifteen days, citizens and I will be compelled to protest on the streets."

Sule had previously raised this issue in October last year, but the situation remains unchanged.

The residents of Bavdhan continue to grapple with frequent power outages that disrupt their daily lives and work. In a conversation with The Free Press Journal last year, Anita Sharma highlighted the inconvenience: "Frequent power cuts disrupt our routines significantly." Similarly, Manish Singh expressed concern over the impact on his children's studies and work. "The recurrent outages create hurdles. We urgently need a resolution," he emphasised. Lakhan Sinha stated the need for stable power, citing damage to electronic appliances due to voltage fluctuations.