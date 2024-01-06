Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Stabbed To Death Over Petty Dispute

The accused, Ikarar alias Chhotu Matin Khan, is on the run | Sourced

On Friday evening, a fatal altercation at Hotel Patel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar resulted in the tragic death of Shahzeb Shakeel Khan, stabbed by Ikarar alias Chhotu Matin Khan over a minor dispute.

According to police reports, a quarrel had erupted between Shahzeb and Ikarar just four days prior, leading to a violent confrontation between the two. Ikarar, still seething with anger from the earlier incident, was determined to confront Shahzeb. However, seeking resolution, Ikarar's elder brother, Abrar, attempted to mediate the dispute. He arranged a meeting at Hotel Patel to reconcile their differences. Accompanied by his friend Faizal, Abrar joined Shahzeb at the hotel, intending to discuss and resolve the ongoing conflict.

While engaged in conversation over tea, Ikarar learned of the gathering and rushed to the scene. Once again, an altercation ensued between Ikarar and Shahzeb. Despite Abrar and Faizal's attempts to pacify Ikarar, the situation escalated. In a fit of rage, Ikarar retrieved a knife from his pocket and viciously stabbed Shahzeb in the shoulder. The attack was severe, the knife penetrating through Shahzeb's back. Faizal, attempting to intervene, faced a similar threat as Ikarar attempted to harm him as well.

Shahzeb was rushed to a nearby private hospital in critical condition, but the injuries proved fatal despite the medical team's efforts to stem the bleeding. Meanwhile, Faizal sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Ikarar fled the scene soon after the attack.

Upon receiving the distressing report, officers including PI Rameshwar Gadhe, API Anil Magare, PSI Rohit Gangurde, Raosaheb Kakad, and others swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

The incident drew a sizable crowd, necessitating significant police efforts to disperse the onlookers from the site.