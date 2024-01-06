 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Stabbed To Death Over Petty Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Stabbed To Death Over Petty Dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Stabbed To Death Over Petty Dispute

The incident drew a sizable crowd, necessitating significant police efforts to disperse the onlookers from the site

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
The accused, Ikarar alias Chhotu Matin Khan, is on the run | Sourced

On Friday evening, a fatal altercation at Hotel Patel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar resulted in the tragic death of Shahzeb Shakeel Khan, stabbed by Ikarar alias Chhotu Matin Khan over a minor dispute.

According to police reports, a quarrel had erupted between Shahzeb and Ikarar just four days prior, leading to a violent confrontation between the two. Ikarar, still seething with anger from the earlier incident, was determined to confront Shahzeb. However, seeking resolution, Ikarar's elder brother, Abrar, attempted to mediate the dispute. He arranged a meeting at Hotel Patel to reconcile their differences. Accompanied by his friend Faizal, Abrar joined Shahzeb at the hotel, intending to discuss and resolve the ongoing conflict.

While engaged in conversation over tea, Ikarar learned of the gathering and rushed to the scene. Once again, an altercation ensued between Ikarar and Shahzeb. Despite Abrar and Faizal's attempts to pacify Ikarar, the situation escalated. In a fit of rage, Ikarar retrieved a knife from his pocket and viciously stabbed Shahzeb in the shoulder. The attack was severe, the knife penetrating through Shahzeb's back. Faizal, attempting to intervene, faced a similar threat as Ikarar attempted to harm him as well.

Read Also
Pune News: BJP MLA Sunil Kamble Booked For Manhandling On-Duty Constable - Watch Video
article-image

Shahzeb was rushed to a nearby private hospital in critical condition, but the injuries proved fatal despite the medical team's efforts to stem the bleeding. Meanwhile, Faizal sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Ikarar fled the scene soon after the attack.

Upon receiving the distressing report, officers including PI Rameshwar Gadhe, API Anil Magare, PSI Rohit Gangurde, Raosaheb Kakad, and others swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

The incident drew a sizable crowd, necessitating significant police efforts to disperse the onlookers from the site.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Randeep Hooda Flags Off 'Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra' From Pune's Yerawada Central Jail
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: 8 Persons, Including 2 Lawyers, Remanded In Police Custody - All You Need...

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: 8 Persons, Including 2 Lawyers, Remanded In Police Custody - All You Need...

Marathwada: DPDC Allocates ₹396.59 Crore for Jalna District Development - Here's All You Need To...

Marathwada: DPDC Allocates ₹396.59 Crore for Jalna District Development - Here's All You Need To...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth Evaluates Progress At Safari Park In Mitmita...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth Evaluates Progress At Safari Park In Mitmita...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Stabbed To Death Over Petty Dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Stabbed To Death Over Petty Dispute

Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar Share Stage At 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan Inauguration...

Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar Share Stage At 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan Inauguration...