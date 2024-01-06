Pune: NCP Demands Resignation Of BJP MLA Sunil Kamble For Slapping On-Duty Police Constable; Watch Video | X/@JagtapSpeaks

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar faction held a demonstration in Pune demanding the resignation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sunil Kamble on Saturday.

This demand stemmed from an incident where Kamble allegedly slapped an on-duty constable during a public event at Sassoon General Hospital on Friday. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Medical Education Minister Hassan Mushrif, and MP Sunil Tatkare, among others.

The demonstration, spearheaded by NCP's city president Prashant Jagptap, echoed with slogans condemning Kamble's actions. Slogans like "Dhikkar aso dhikkar so, Sunil Kamble cha dikhhar aso" and "Rajinama dya rajinama dya, Sunil Kamble rajinama dya" were heard during the protest.

Jagtap highlighted the disrespect shown to the police force by Kamble's actions. "The recent incident is an insult to the dedicated and sacrificial service of our police force. If lawmakers themselves disregard the law, it tarnishes our global image. Therefore, the Maharashtra government must promptly remove MLA Sunil Kamble from his position," emphasised Jagtap.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Japtap stated that if Kamble is not suspended immediately, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign from the post of Home Minister.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint lodged by the constable, a case has been registered against Kamble under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the BJP MLA has denied the allegations. He said, "I did not assault anyone. I was coming down the steps when someone came in the way. I pushed him and went ahead."