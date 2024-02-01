Bavdhan Residents Oppose PMC's ₹6.5 Crore Beautification Tender For Chandani Chowk, Say 'Essential Infrastructure' First

Following the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Building Construction Department issuing a tender for the beautification of Chandani Chowk, residents of Bavdhan have voiced their opposition. While acknowledging the importance of beautification efforts, they asserted that addressing essential infrastructure needs should take precedence.

The PMC issued a tender worth over ₹6.5 crore on January 31.

Speaking with FPJ, one resident, Dushyant Bhatia said, "We demand to cancel this tender and focus on providing basic facilities to residents. The residents face numerous civic issues, but the PMC ignores them. We have decided to write a complaint letter to PMC authorities and demand the development of a walkway for pedestrians. People don't have a walkway, and they have to make a lot of effort to cross to the other side of the road in Chandni Chowk."

Member of Bavdhan Citizens Forum, Manish Deo said, "We are never against the beautification plan, but this is shocking to us. We are frustrated with demanding basic and primary facilities for the residents, but PMC officials always answer that there is no funding. Now PMC is wasting money on beautification. There are no proper street lights, garbage issues, no proper road development, water problems, and no storm project. The drainage water directly goes to Ramnadi, but PMC doesn't have money to solve these issues but spends money on beautification, which can be done later."

'We are not against the beautification plan'

"We are not against the beautification plan," stated one resident. "But our primary demand is the development of pedestrian walkways. Currently, this vital aspect remains pending," he added.

"It's crucial to address these serious issues first," stressed another resident. "As they require significant community effort to be effectively resolved," she added.

"We urge authorities to prioritise essential infrastructure projects," emphasised a concerned resident. "These improvements are essential for the well-being and safety of our community," he added.

PMC Engineer reacts

Executive Engineer of Buidling Construction Department, PMC, Sangram Patil, said to FPJ, "We recently issued the tender for beautification. This plan can be implemented in the vacant plots in Chandani Chowk and also create small gardens, enhancing the beauty of Chandani Chowk. The walkway plan is not under our department; the traffic department is responsible for developing the walkway."

Several residents echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the urgent need to resolve pressing issues that affect their daily lives. These include concerns such as water supply, electricity substation upgrades, sewage line maintenance near PVPIT Collage, and improving road conditions.

Residents outlined a comprehensive list of infrastructure demands, including the installation of sound barriers on the highway, CCTV cameras, and road dividers. Additionally, they highlighted specific road widening projects and the need for better parking facilities and street lighting.

FPJ tried to reach PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar regarding the issue, but he did not respond.

List of issues submitted by Bavdhan residents

1. Water Problem

2. ⁠Electricity Sub station

3. Chandni Chowk Walkway

4. Roads on the other side of the highway including crossing

5. Sewage lines near PVPIT (area under PMC since 1997)

6. Ramnadi Pollution issue

7. Garbage issue

9. Lane no 8 parking issues and bad roads

10. Sound barrier installation

11. CCTV installation

13. The Axis Bank to DSK Road issue

14. Road divider (till Pashan circle) with proper alignment

15. Widening the road from Kokate Wajan Kata to PVPIT College as there are too many blind spots

16. Road blockage near Suryadatta college patch due to parking on the roads.

17. Proper Road widening and streetlights starting from Nissan showroom till Bhugaon road junction

18. MNGL gas pipeline in Bavdhan Bk

19. Plantation near Chandni Chowk