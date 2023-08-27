Bavdhan Residents Rally Against Open Drinking And Littering In Unique Protest |

Troubled with persistent littering of Liquor bottles, plastic along with open drinking nuisance and lawlessness in the area, Bavdhan Citizens Forum on Sunday, as a part of its 'Chal Saaf Kar Bavdhan' initiative, carried out a unique protest against what they termed as "Car -O-Bars".

"Car-O-Bars" is a term used to describe the practice of drinking alcoholic beverages inside a car. It typically involves people gathering in a car, often in a parking lot or some other secluded area, to consume alcohol

During the protest, about 100 volunteers gathered in different locations and gathered only Liquor bottles lying on the road in the area. It was then put into a heap outside Van Udyan for people to see what they tolerate, with a protest board "Bavdhan's Roadside Treasure".

Read Also Pune: Silver Ornaments Stolen From Chamunda Bhavani Temple In Katraj Area

Rise in prostitution in Bavdhan

"Bavdhan has become a hot spot for open drinking, Car- O-Bars for the past 3 years since lockdown. The incidents happen at dark spots, dead ends, hillsides, outside wine shops and common amenity spaces where there is no security or vigil. To top it it was observed that some liquor shops also keep snacks and plastic glasses which serve as an added bonus to the violators for creating an atmosphere conducive to drinking in the open," said a member of the Bavdhan Citizens Forum.

While speaking to FPJ, residents also highlighted that these incidents happen not only at night but even in broad daylight and along with it the rise in prostitution in every nook and corner.

"Two years back Bavdhan Citizens Forum volunteers did a recce of all dark spots which need street lights and submitted a document to the PMC. After that, most of these areas were fitted with lights. We have also submitted a list of all locations needing police patrolling to the local police station. A feeling of helplessness is gripping citizens as no cognisance is taken of these incidents by authorities. Lack of manpower for patrolling is said to be the main reason," added another member of the Bavdhan Citizens Forum.

"We hope to highlight the issue and demand police to increase the manpower in local police chowki which will ensure daily patrolling and create a sense of fear in the kinds of the culprits," added one resident.