Pune: Silver Ornaments Stolen From Chamunda Bhavani Temple In Katraj Area

In a theft at Chamunda Bhavani Temple in Bhilarewadi, Katraj, silver ornaments were stolen between August 22 and 23. This case has been registered in Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, the official informed on Friday.



An unidentified person has been charged by Pune City Police for this theft. The thief or thieves broke the temple's lock to get inside and took away silver ornaments worth Rs 1,12,050.



A temple priest reported the incident to the Pune City Police. It's believed that the theft occurred at night, and the thieves managed to take the valuable silver items.



The police have started an investigation and a case has been filed at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station under sections 454, 457, and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

