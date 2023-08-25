Pune: Ajit Pawar Visits Pimpri Chinchwad For 1st Time After Becoming Dy CM, Receives Enthusiastic Welcome

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | File Image

Pune: Pimpri Chinchwad witnessed a fervent display of support and enthusiasm as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar set foot in the city today, marking his first visit since taking office as the Deputy Chief Minister. The occasion was marked by a grand reception orchestrated by local NCP members at Mukai Chowk, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums that resonated throughout the area.

Ajit Pawar, a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, was welcomed with vibrant crane garlands and fragrant flower showers, a gesture amplified by the use of a JCB for the decorations. The event drew a massive crowd of fervent activists who had eagerly congregated to express their allegiance and admiration for the leader.

Having recently assumed the position of Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar's return to Pimpri Chinchwad held significant importance. The region, which was once considered his stronghold, continues to hold a substantial support base for him. His reception in the city has garnered widespread attention, as political observers and citizens alike are keen to hear his message and vision for the future of the region.

