'There Is No Conflict, Ajit Pawar Is Our Leader': Sharad Pawar Says No Split In NCP

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar |

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, speaking in Baramati, refused to accept that there is a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and said that "Ajit Pawar is our leader." The comment by Pawar comes just a day after senior Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule made a similar statement in Baramati.

Softening of stand by Sharad Pawar?

Dismissing any talks of dispute or split in the NCP, Sharad Pawar asked, "How does a split happen in a party? It happens when a big group separates from the party at the national level. But there is no such situation in NCP today."

Pawar tried to downplay the open rebellion by Ajit Pawar which saw the latter join hands with ruling BJP- Shiv Sena government and becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister in a high-drama development that created ripples in Maharashtra politics.

"Yes, some leaders took a different stance but this can't be called a split. They can do so in a democracy," Pawar is reported to have said when asked about Ajit Pawar setting out on his own and joining hands with the BJP and Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

The statement assumes significance as it comes a day after Supriya Sule indicated a soft stand on the issue of split in NCP. Ajit Pawar is a "senior leader and MLA of the party", Supriya Sule said on Thursday when asked about the status of the Nationalist Congress Party.

