Pune: Bavdhan Residents Donate 1.5 Tons Of Recyclables At 'Recycle Mela'

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023

Bavdhan Citizens Forum's 'Recycle Mela' collected 1.5 tons of recyclables

Donations included plastic, e-waste, clothes, glass, paper, cartons, and more

Good condition items like TV and carrom board were donated to police personnel

Proceeds from recyclables will fund Zero Waste Community Initiatives

Bavdhan market yard staff received clothes, cycle, mattress, and cushions

Gorakhbhau Dagde, Croma, Eco-Regain, PMC team, and Aramanbhai were acknowledged for support

