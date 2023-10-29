Pune: Bavdhan Residents Donate 1.5 Tons Of Recyclables At 'Recycle Mela'

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
Bavdhan Citizens Forum's 'Recycle Mela' collected 1.5 tons of recyclables
Donations included plastic, e-waste, clothes, glass, paper, cartons, and more
Good condition items like TV and carrom board were donated to police personnel
Proceeds from recyclables will fund Zero Waste Community Initiatives
Bavdhan market yard staff received clothes, cycle, mattress, and cushions
Gorakhbhau Dagde, Croma, Eco-Regain, PMC team, and Aramanbhai were acknowledged for support
