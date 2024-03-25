'Anti-Farmer Government': Baramati MP Supriya Sule Slams Centre Over Decision To Extend Ban On Onion Exports | X/@supriya_sule

NCP (SCP) leader and MP Supriya Sule criticised the government's decision to extend the ban on onion exports, labelling it anti-farmer.

"This entire government (BJP) is completely against farmers. For the last 8 months, I have been requesting that this government (the BJP) give fair prices to the farmers, but unfortunately, this is an anti-farmer government," Sule said.

The government has extended the ban on the export of onions until further orders, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Earlier, the export of onions was prohibited till March 31, 2024.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a branch of the ministry responsible for handling export and import affairs, has announced the extension in a notification dated March 22.

"In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 read with Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 (No. 22 of 1992), as amended, read with Paras. 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023, the Central Government hereby amends Notification No. 49 dated December 7, 2023, regarding the export policy of onions," the notification read.

"The export prohibition on the export of onions under HS Code 0703-10-19, valid until March 31, 2024, is extended until further orders," it mentioned.

India had, in early December 2023, prohibited the export of onions until March 2024. The DGFT notification said the export of onions will be, however, allowed based on permission granted by the central government to other countries based on the requests made by the countries.

However, earlier this month, the Centre allowed the export of 50,000-tonne onions to Bangladesh and 14,400-tonne onions to the UAE. For exports to the UAE, a ceiling of 3,600 tonnes is kept every quarter, the DGFT notification read.

The central government subsequently set a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on a free-on-board basis for the export of onions, with effect from October 29.

Meanwhile, on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Sule said, "We are feeling very saddened by the injustice done to the leaders of the opposition. If you join the BJP, then there are no cases. But, if you stay in the opposition and fight within the parameters of the constitution, then you are put in jail."

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal earlier in the week on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in formulating and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Several leaders of the INDIA bloc have come out in support of Arvind Kejriwal and accused the BJP and the Union government of arm-twisting the opposition.

However, the BJP has denied all the allegations.