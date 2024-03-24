Pune: Dr. Amol Kolhe's Neglect of Wagholi's Development Raises Eyebrows

Amol Kolhe | Twitter/@kolhe_amol

Dr. Amol Kolhe, the MP from Shirur, was alerted to the neglect of Wagholi's development needs through a letter from Team Wagholi Against Corruption (WACO). The letter aimed to draw attention to critical issues such as inadequate infrastructure, poor road conditions, and problems with water and sewage systems, which have plagued residents for a considerable period. Dated March 20, 2024, the letter highlighted numerous initiatives undertaken to address these issues, yet the problems persist, leaving citizens to endure continued hardships.

Expressing dismay at this neglect, WACO emphasized the need for accountability from their elected representative and stressed the importance of transparency in addressing these concerns, particularly with the impending Lok Sabha elections.

In response, Dr. Amol Kolhe, representing the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, acknowledged these concerns via his official account but steered the conversation towards broader issues. You can view his response here:

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near and political leaders vie for the votes of Pune's residents, this underscores the importance of holding public representatives accountable for addressing critical local issues in a timely manner.