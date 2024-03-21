'Show Us Your Action, Not Just Acting': Wagholi Residents Seek MP Dr Amol Kolhe's Accountability Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls |

As the General Election draws near, residents of Wagholi have reached out to Dr Amol Kolhe, the MP for Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, seeking detailed information on the work accomplished in their area during his tenure from 2019 to 2024.

They aim to make well-informed decisions when casting their votes and eagerly await Dr Kolhe's response to their queries.

In their letter, the residents lauded Dr Kolhe for his commendable acting skills and the widespread popularity he has garnered across Maharashtra. They acknowledged the trust placed in him by the people, leading to his election as an MP in 2019. With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, they expressed their anticipation for Dr Kolhe's forthcoming actions.

Highlighting various pressing issues in Wagholi, including water scarcity, poor road conditions, inadequate sewage systems, and a lack of essential infrastructure, the residents voiced their concerns about the ineffective functioning of administrative bodies such as the police, Municipal Corporation, and PMRDA. They lamented the frequent occurrence of road accidents resulting in loss of lives and injuries, underscoring the significant impact of these problems on the community.

The residents also referenced past initiatives undertaken between 2014 and 2019 to address drinking water shortages, noting that some projects, like the PMRDA project, remained incomplete. They expressed frustration over the disparity in road development efforts compared to other regions in Maharashtra, citing Wagholi's continued neglect.

Despite Dr Kolhe's promising speeches, the residents conveyed their disappointment at the lack of visible improvements in their locality. They emphasised the considerable hardships faced by the community and urged for tangible actions to alleviate their plight.