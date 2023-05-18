AMM 2023: Automotive Materials & Manufacturing Conference from May 31 to June 2 in Pune |

The 4th edition of the International Conference on Automotive Materials and Manufacturing (AMM 2023) has been announced. Following the success of the previous editions in 2010, and 2014, and the online edition in 2020, this conference aims to address the emerging needs for alternate materials and manufacturing processes in the automotive industry.

The theme of the conference is "Shaping Progressive Mobility through Emerging Materials and Manufacturing Technology." The objective is to provide a platform for material researchers, producers, and manufacturing innovators to establish synergies.

With a focus on fuel efficiency, lightweighting of structures, safety requirements, environmental impact, product development cycles, and changing mobility solutions such as e-mobility, AMM 2023 will gather industry leaders and technocrats from the automotive, defense, and aerospace sectors to discuss various subjects including advanced materials, plastics and composites, manufacturing processes, additive manufacturing, e-mobility, design and simulation, Industry 4.0, AI/ML, and more.

The three-day conference will take place from May 31 to June 2, 2023, at the ARAI – Homologation and Technology Center (HTC) campus in the Chakan Industrial area. It will feature 15 technical sessions with 50 contributory papers, 15 keynote addresses, and a panel discussion centered around the conference theme.

Concurrent with the conference, an exhibition called AM&M EXPO 2023 will be organized, allowing materials manufacturers and test agencies to showcase their products, technologies, techniques, and services.

SAE India and ASM Pune chapter are associated with the organization of this conference.

Professionals, engineers, and academicians are invited to participate by submitting their technical papers, attending the expo, sponsoring the event, or forming associations.

Conference Schedule:

May 31st, 2023: Inaugural Session & Technical Sessions (AMM 2023), Inauguration and Exhibition (AMM Expo 2023)

June 1st, 2023: Technical Sessions (AMM 2023), Exhibition (AMM Expo 2023)

June 2nd, 2023: Technical Sessions, Panel Discussion, and Valedictory Session (AMM 2023), Exhibition (AMM Expo 2023)

Topics

Topics covered in the conference include lightweight materials, advanced material characterization techniques, plastics and composite materials, surface coating, material modeling and simulation, integrated computational materials engineering (ICME), materials for e-mobility, alternate fuels, automotive fluids, forging and forming processes, metal joining processes, process improvements in foundry and forging, process design and simulation, additive manufacturing (3D printing), heat treatment processes, recycling and reuse, failure analysis, process development, industry 4.0, and artificial intelligence for material science and manufacturing.