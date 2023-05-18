Pune: BJP Maharashtra Spokesperson Keshav Upadhye shares insights on State Executive Meeting |

In a press conference held this morning, the spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra addressed the media, providing insights into the recently concluded state executive meeting.

The meeting took place at Balgandharv in Pune, where Keshav Upadhye, the spokesperson, made a significant announcement regarding the party's plans for the upcoming years.

He revealed that the BJP has organized a grand resolution program for 2024, which aims to address crucial issues concerning the state. These matters will be deliberated upon in the state committee meeting, where the party's top leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis and JP Nadda, will provide guidance and direction.

BJP and Shiv Sena to contest together

Highlighting the strength of the BJP in Maharashtra, Upadhye stated that the party boasts a membership of over 1000 individuals. Looking ahead to the forthcoming elections, he further disclosed that the BJP and Shiv Sena will join forces and contest together. Emphasizing their preparedness, Upadhye assured that the BJP is fully geared up for all upcoming electoral battles.

The state executive meeting and the subsequent briefing by the BJP spokesperson have set the stage for the party's ambitious plans and collaborations, signaling an intense and competitive political landscape in Maharashtra. With the combined strength of the BJP and Shiv Sena, the upcoming elections are expected to witness a fierce contest as the parties strive to secure victory.