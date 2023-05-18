Bhopal: BJP’s executive meet to focus on completion of PM’s 9-yr in office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The agenda of the BJP’s state executive meeting to be held on May 19 will be to highlight the month-long events related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years completion in office. The achievements of the Modi-led government will be highlighted across the country through various events from May 30 to June 30. The BJP is going to hold a press conference on May 29, and the Prime Minister will take out a rally on May 30. The rally will be organised in an election-bound state. The meeting of the BJP’s executive committee will discuss the events to be organised for 30 days. The Central schemes implemented in Madhya Pradesh will be focused. The committee will also discuss how to take the Central Government’s achievements to grass-roots. Since the meeting is being held after the party’s defeat in Karnataka, the ensuing assembly election in MP will also figure in the discussion.

