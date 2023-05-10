Pune: 'One Week One Lab' at NCL to begin on May 22 |

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) in Pune is set to host the "One Week One Lab" program from May 22 to May 27, 2023. The event aims to highlight the laboratory's cutting-edge research, expertise, and facilities. The program will feature thematic talks, panel discussions, exhibitions, skill development programs, and science outreach initiatives.

During the week-long campaign, CSIR-NCL will showcase its Thematic Roadmap, covering areas such as Clean Energy, Circular Economy, Sustainable Chemical Industry, Bio-therapeutics, C1 Chemistry, Biomass, and Agritech. The program will commence with an inauguration by Dr. Pramod Choudhary, Founder and Chairman of Praj Industries.

Visitors will have the opportunity to attend thematic talks by leading experts, participate in panel discussions, and explore the exhibition gallery showcasing research projects and achievements. An open day will provide the public with a chance to tour the facility, engage with scientists, and witness the laboratory's impact on everyday life.

Additionally, the program will offer skill development programs to provide hands-on training and practical experience in various scientific fields. Dr. Ashish Lele, Director of CSIR-NCL, expressed enthusiasm for the program, hoping to inspire young scientists and foster a culture of scientific inquiry.

The "One Week One Lab" program aims to promote the technological breakthroughs and innovations of CSIR-NCL, offering insights into their contributions to society.

