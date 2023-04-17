Pune IISER to get all the necessary support: Union Minister Dr Subhas Sarkar

Union Minister Dr Subhas Sarkar during visit to IISER in Pune | PIB

Expressing satisfaction over the research work, Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar assured that the central government will provide all necessary support to the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research in Pune.

It should be noted that the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) were allocated Rs 1,462 crore in this budget.

He was speaking during the visit to the esteemed research institute in the city.

Visited the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune with officials.@IISERPune pic.twitter.com/ehooEk84bq — Dr. Subhas Sarkar (@Drsubhassarkar) April 17, 2023

Sarkar takes tour of research facilities

Sarkar during the visit, discussed various issues with the director of the institute. After an interaction session with the dean and the departments on the ongoing and future research works, a tour of some of the research facilities on campus was also conducted by Sarkar.

After that, Dr Sarkar also inspected Param Brahma, the fastest and most accurate supercomputer in the institute, and also visited the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Center to understand its functioning.

The visit by the education minister came two days after IISER celebrated its 13th Foundation Day on Saturday. The foundation day address was delivered by Professor Sandip Trivedi from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai. The distribution program for various awards and recognitions to students, faculty and staff, for their outstanding contributions to the Institute was also held.

The IISER is a premier institute dedicated to research and teaching in the basic sciences. It was established in 2006 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

On Saturday, the minister attended the 13th Convocation of the Pune Institute of Business Management along with Iqbal Singh Lalpura who is the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.