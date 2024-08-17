'5 Years For 5 Kilometres': Punekars Fume As Centre Approves Swargate-Katraj Underground Metro Line Extension | Anand Chaini

The Centre has approved the Swargate to Katraj underground extension of the existing Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate metro line in Pune.

This new extension, known as the Line-1 B extension, will span 5.46 km and will include three underground stations, connecting key areas such as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and Katraj suburbs.

Cabinet approves Pune Metro Phase-1 project extension towards south from Swargate to Katraj spanning 5.46 km



The total completion cost of the project is Rs. 2954.53 crore to be operational by 2029



For More Details Visit : https://t.co/XSpD1kY7Bk@MoHUA_India @ut_MoHUA… pic.twitter.com/H00MkqGhhB — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) August 16, 2024

Aerial view video of the newly approved Pune Metro Phase-1 project extension towards the south, from Swargate to Katraj, spanning 5.46 km.



पुणे मेट्रो प्रकल्पाच्या फेज -1मधील लाईन -1 च्या (पीसीएमसी ते स्वारगेट) विस्तारीकरणाला केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडळाकडून नुकतीच मंजुरी मिळाली असून… pic.twitter.com/e6Enf27B3q — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) August 16, 2024

#CabinetDecisions | Cabinet approves Pune Metro Phase-1 project extension towards south from Swargate to Katraj spanning 5.46 km.



The total completion cost of the project is ₹ 2,954.53 Cr and is to be operational by 2029.@AshwiniVaishnaw @MIB_India @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/8PbObSpwc3 — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 16, 2024

"The project, aimed at providing seamless connectivity in Pune, is set to be completed by February 2029. The estimated cost of the project is ₹2954.53 crore, with funding to be equally shared by the Union and state governments along with contributions from bilateral agencies," stated a PIB release.

This extension will integrate with Swargate Multimodal Hub, which includes the metro station, the MSRTC bus stand and the PMPML bus stand, and provide seamless connectivity for commuters within and outside Pune city, the statement said.

"The new corridor will link various bus stops, railway stations, recreational centres like the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Taljai hillock (tekdi), malls, etc., various residential areas, educational institutions, colleges, and major business hubs. The projected daily ridership on the Swargate-Katraj Line for 2027, 2037, 2047 and 2057 is estimated to be 95,000, 1.58 lakh, 1.87 lakh and 1.97 lakh passengers, respectively," it added.

Meanwhile, Punekars are fuming as this just over 5 km metro stretch will take five years to become operational.

Sanjay Shitole, an activist and senior member of PMP Pravasi Manch, said, "Instead of setting up an example with the existing metro lines by having an efficient feeder system and last-mile connectivity, they will start new phases, turning the entire city into one big construction site. Why are we pushing the metro? This could have been done easily with a few crores through the feeder system. Approximately 7% of the Pune city population is using the metro, but what about others? From Swargate to Katraj on the BRT system we have spent nearly ₹100 crore. Just to tick mark the political agenda, the decisions have been taken."

Ashish Kotamkar, also an activist, added, "For this project, the government will spend about ₹541 crore per kilometre. Is it not too high a price to be paid by the citizens from their own pockets for covering a mere 5.46 kilometres stretch? How much would an additional 10 electric/CNG buses cost to be run daily on the same route? The buses can cover much more distances and connect many more places. Metro authorities are projecting a daily ridership of over one lakh per day by the projected completion time. That is a bit of an overstretched projection for a 5.46 km ride, with maybe 3-4 stops. Moreover, what about the ecological impacts? Can the trees on the roads still be saved?"

Rupesh Kesekar, a local, expressed, "This is beneficial for the builder lobby. The projected stops have been placed in areas with fewer passengers. Due to the underground route, this could create some future risks. The Katraj to Swargate stretch is a completely natural slope, being a part of the Katraj hill range. The underground metro work may disrupt this natural water system, leading to a situation where Katraj, Bibwewadi, and central Pune might need to rely on water tankers in the future. Currently, even with just the underground metro work at Swargate, the drainage system in the Swargate area has been disturbed, causing blockages every two months. Once the metro work extends across the entire Swargate-Katraj route, there is a likelihood of further damage to the drainage system in that area."

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director, Maha Metro, said the project is complex, hence it will take time. "It's an underground project on a busy road. We cannot work without finding alternate routes for people, and stations need to be constructed. Eventually, there will be a lot of tunnelling work required. We can only dig a few metres in a day, that is the speed that goes. It is complex work and takes time."

"Also, it is a very good step towards strengthening the public transport system network in Pune. This is the busiest corridor which gets complete connectivity, starting from Nigdi to this southernmost point of Pune city. As of now, there are only three stoppages. But if there is demand, we will add additional stops too," he added.