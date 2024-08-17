Pune: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Inspires Future Leaders At MIT-WPU's SLDP 2024 | Sourced

MIT-WPU's Social Leadership Development Programme (SLDP) 2024, a three-day event held from August 12 to 14, served as a pioneering platform aimed at nurturing the social leadership values essential for addressing today’s global challenges.

The programme concluded with a valedictory ceremony graced by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who served as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised, "You students are the future stars of our nation, and programmes like this empower you to lead with purpose and vision. I applaud the MIT-WPU family for organising this impactful event that nurtures tomorrow's leaders. Leadership requires the ability to adapt, guide, and remain resilient, even in the face of failure. Just as Abraham Lincoln remained steadfast in his fight to end human slavery, you too must stay committed to your goals. Success is the result of careful planning, persistence, and hard work—qualities demonstrated by our Prime Minister's ascent to global leadership. The young generation holds the potential to build a vibrant and successful society in India. Stay curious, keep asking questions, and always have the patience to listen. With unwavering confidence in your goals, never give up—keep working diligently towards them. You will emerge as leaders who will guide our country to greatness and make us proud."

Major General Vikram Dev Dogra, the Special Guest of Honour, brought his military experience to inspire the students on the virtues of discipline and commitment. He advised students on how to address and overcome failure. The programme also featured distinguished speakers, including Siddharth Kak, a celebrated Indian documentary maker and television presenter, and Girish Kulkarni, an Indian actor, producer, and recipient of two National Film Awards.

Rahul Karad, Executive President, MIT-WPU, highlighted the university’s unique approach to social engineering, stating, "There are many problems in society, and the education system serves as a laboratory for finding solutions to these issues. Our approach to social engineering is different from that of developed countries like those in Europe and the USA. Programmes like SLDP, Rural Immersion, and RIDE prepare students to become industry-ready by the end of their academic journey at MIT-WPU."

Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Founder President, MIT-WPU, expressed his gratitude and pride at the success of SLDP 2024, saying, "We are privileged to have CP Radhakrishnan and Major General Vikram Dev Dogra with us to inspire the students. I believe the young minds here will become tomorrow's leaders. Guided by the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—the world is one family—it is your duty to serve this country with dedication and integrity. Our commitment to fostering a culture of peace must be carried forward by each of you. Remember, discipline is the foundation of success. No matter where you come from, embrace this journey with commitment and perseverance, and you will become the worthy sons and daughters of India."