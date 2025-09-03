 Pimpri Chinchwad: YCM Hospital Boosts Emergency Care With New Triage & Resuscitation Facility
The dedicated Triage Area will allow rapid assessment and prioritisation of patients based on the severity of their condition, while the Resuscitation Area is equipped to manage life-threatening emergencies. Together, they are designed to provide swift, systematic and high-quality care to critically ill patients

Pimpri Chinchwad: YCM Hospital Boosts Emergency Care With New Triage & Resuscitation Facility | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri Chinchwad’s Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital has strengthened its emergency care capacity with the launch of a modern Triage and Resuscitation Area in its Emergency Department. The new facility was inaugurated by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shekhar Singh recently and has been established under the CSR initiative of Dana TM4 India Ltd through its Dana Care Foundation.

The dedicated Triage Area will allow rapid assessment and prioritisation of patients based on the severity of their condition, while the Resuscitation Area is equipped to manage life-threatening emergencies. Together, they are designed to provide swift, systematic and high-quality care to critically ill patients.

Dr Rajendra Wabale, Dean, PGI YCM Hospital, thanked Dana TM4 India Ltd for their invaluable contribution and emphasised that the facility will significantly enhance the hospital’s ability to serve patients in need of urgent medical attention.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivaji Nilkanth, Plant Head – Dana TM4 India Ltd, said, “It gives us immense satisfaction to be associated with YCM Hospital, which works tirelessly to provide emergency medical support to underprivileged patients coming from both urban and rural areas across Maharashtra as well as from other states.”

The inauguration was also attended by Yogita Sushir, India Head – HR and Admin, Dana TM4 India Ltd, along with hospital administration and staff, reaffirming YCM Hospital’s commitment to delivering world-class emergency medical services to the citizens of Pimpri Chinchwad.

