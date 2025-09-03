Senior Citizen Robbed Of Rs 76,000 In Nashik By Men Posing As Police | Representative Image

Three unknown persons robbed a senior citizen of Rs 76,000 worth of jewellery. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, has created a stir in the New Nashik area.

According to information received, 74-year-old Anandrao Krishna Chaudhary was robbed by three suspicious persons pretending to be police officers on Tuesday afternoon while he was passing through the Trimurti Chowk area.

First, one of them stopped the elderly and took him aside, saying, 'Our senior officer is calling you.’ Then, the other said that he was a 'crime branch officer'.

He instructed Chaudhary that the number of thefts has increased due to Ganeshotsav, so for security reasons, he should take off his jewellery and give it to them.

Trusting the three, Chaudhary took out a gold chain and ring weighing 13 and 6 grams from him and gave it to them. The combined value of both items was Rs 76,000. As soon as the two items were in hand, the three immediately fled from there.

Realising that he had been cheated, Chaudhary rushed to the Ambad police station and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case against three unknown persons.