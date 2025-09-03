Nashik Child Sex Ratio Shows Modest Gain To 895 After Awareness Campaigns | Photo: PTI

The Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Medical Department has received a report that the sex ratio, which denotes to girls per thousand boys of last year, has increased slightly by 0.7 per cent this year from 889 to 895.

The report states that the ratio of girls has reached 895 in just seven months. It is noteworthy that despite spreading the message of not making a difference between boys and girls, it is being concluded that the class that says 'don't want girls' is still a significant number in society.

A large-scale awareness campaign is being conducted to ensure that there is no discrimination between boys and girls while having children. In particular, the health department is at the forefront of this work.

However, this awareness, which is meant to create social awareness, is ignored by many families. The Nashik Municipal Corporation has also created awareness about this, and it was said to the medical department.

According to the information received, seven hundred ASHA workers of the health department reached two lakh houses in the municipal area and counselled the parents.

In this campaign, the message was given that there should be equal status between boys and girls without any discrimination. The available data shows that it has had a partial effect.

Special teams to stop malpractice

Many children undergo gender identification tests. If the fetus is a girl, neither the family feels guilty about removing it, nor the medical establishments that implement it.

Keeping this in mind, the Nashik municipal corporation has inspected sonography centres and initiated action against the places where malpractices were found. Special teams have been appointed to stop such malpractices.