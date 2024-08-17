Pune: PMPML To Run 91 Additional Buses On Raksha Bandhan | Twitter/@AnirudhaKurhad2

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to run 91 additional buses for passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan (Monday, August 19).

Every year, there is a massive rise in the number of passengers travelling via PMPML buses to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. To accommodate this surge, the transport body has arranged for an additional 91 buses, bringing the total number of buses in operation on that day to 1,843.

These extra buses will be dispatched from major bus depots, including Swargate, Katraj, Upper Depot, Market Yard, Pune Municipal Corporation Building, Kothrud Depot, Warje-Malwadi, Pune Station, Wagholi, Hadapsar, Bhekrai Nagar, Shewalewadi, Saswad, Wagholi, Chinchwad, Nigdi, Alandi, Bhosari, Talegaon, Rajgurunagar, and Dehugaon.

The PMPML has also cancelled the weekly offs for conductors, drivers, and supervisory staff to ensure smooth passenger service on the day. Additionally, officers have also been appointed at key depots to manage bus operations.

These additional buses will also be operational on August 18 and 20.

Meanwhile, PMPML's much-anticipated mobile application, 'Apli PMPML', which was launched on Independence Day, has become available for download on Android devices from Saturday.

The 'Apli PMPML' app offers users information regarding all bus routes from their current location to their desired destination. It also has a live location feature. Additional features of the app include online ticket booking, UPI payments and lodging complaints. Besides, passengers can also purchase Pune Metro tickets from the app, making it a comprehensive tool for public transportation in the city.