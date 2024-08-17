 Pune Police Trace Missing 10-Year-Old Girl With Special Needs Within 24 Hours
ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Pune Police | File Photo

Within 24 hours after a 10-year-old girl with special needs went missing from Pune's Bibwewadi area, the police successfully located and reunited her with her family, officials reported on Friday.

According to police, the girl, who went missing from her residence in Pokale Vasti on Wednesday, was found safe in the Kondhwa area on Thursday night.

The search operation was launched immediately after the girl's family approached the Bibwewadi police and lodged a missing person's complaint on Wednesday, officials said.

Following the complaint, an extensive search operation was launched involving over 500 police officers and personnel.

The police analysed footage from more than 40 CCTV cameras and followed various leads to trace the girl's whereabouts.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar personally oversaw the search operation, with senior officers actively involved to ensure the girl's safe return.

The efforts of the police team paid off when the girl was located in Kondhwa area around 2am on Thursday.

The team has been awarded a cash reward of ₹1 lakh and a certificate for their dedication and hard work, officials added.

