 'Petition To Declare Pune A Gram Panchayat': Netizens Fume Over Discontinuation Of Only Pune-Mumbai Flight
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Petition To Declare Pune A Gram Panchayat': Netizens Fume Over Discontinuation Of Only Pune-Mumbai Flight

'Petition To Declare Pune A Gram Panchayat': Netizens Fume Over Discontinuation Of Only Pune-Mumbai Flight

"It (Pune) is a gram panchayat; official notification of the same is overdue," joked a user

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Air India | Representational Image

Air India's recent announcement of suspending its sole Pune-Mumbai flight has sparked widespread criticism on social media.

"Air India stops operating the only flight from Pune to Mumbai. Just when you think Pune can't disappoint you anymore. Petition to declare Pune a gram panchayat and be done with it," wrote a user on X (formerly Twitter).

FPJ Shorts
Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative
Ahead Of Teachers' Day, FPJ Launches Unique Teacher Recognition Initiative
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Wins Four National Film Awards 2024
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Wins Four National Film Awards 2024
Why Should Delhi Metro Have All The Fun? This Dance Video From Kolkata Metro Is Taking Internet By Storm
Why Should Delhi Metro Have All The Fun? This Dance Video From Kolkata Metro Is Taking Internet By Storm
What Is Rape Culture? Everything You Need To Know
What Is Rape Culture? Everything You Need To Know

"The flight was very convenient. The Pune-Mumbai Expressway is so unpredictable and unsafe. Trains are an option, but if I'm willing to pay ₹4,000, nothing beats the flight. Every time I took that flight, there was decent occupancy. I think there's politics behind this decision," he added.

Commenting on this post, several users expressed their disappointment. "Extremely inconvenient that @airindia stopped the only Pune-Mumbai flight without explanation. I've been trying to ask them but received no response. Hoping it’s a temporary issue due to rain or something similar. It would be great to have it back," said one user.

Read Also
VIDEO: Ajit Pawar Scolds Temple Trust Over Cleanliness During Pune Visit
article-image

"It (Pune) is a gram panchayat; official notification of the same is overdue," joked another user.

"Pune is a classic example of reverse development. All it has done over the years is develop ugly buildings, destroy roads, and erode its culture," wrote a third user.

Check out the reactions below:

Pune Airport Director Sanjay Dhoke stated that the discontinuation of the service was due to Air India’s “commercial considerations.”

The flight service, launched in March last year to connect the two cities in just 55 minutes, failed to attract significant passenger interest due to its inconvenient mid-day schedule, which did not align with most passengers' travel plans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Petition To Declare Pune A Gram Panchayat': Netizens Fume Over Discontinuation Of Only Pune-Mumbai...

'Petition To Declare Pune A Gram Panchayat': Netizens Fume Over Discontinuation Of Only Pune-Mumbai...

VIDEO: Ajit Pawar Scolds Temple Trust Over Cleanliness During Pune Visit

VIDEO: Ajit Pawar Scolds Temple Trust Over Cleanliness During Pune Visit

Explore Pune This Weekend (August 17 & 18): LEGO Builder Workshop, Comix Reading And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (August 17 & 18): LEGO Builder Workshop, Comix Reading And More

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will ECI Announce State's Poll Dates Today?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will ECI Announce State's Poll Dates Today?

Who Is Jay Pawar? All You Need To Know About Ajit Pawar's Younger Son Who Is Likely To Contest...

Who Is Jay Pawar? All You Need To Know About Ajit Pawar's Younger Son Who Is Likely To Contest...