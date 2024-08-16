VIDEO: Ajit Pawar Scolds Temple Trust Over Cleanliness During Pune Visit |

Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar visited the Maheshwari Temple in Raviwar Peth, Pune, on Friday. However, during his visit, he reprimanded the temple trust members and priests over cleanliness.

In a video circulating on social media, Pawar was seen saying, "It is such a beautiful temple, why is there garbage in front of the temple? When the civic team will clean it is another issue, but you should keep the temple premises clean."

Ajit Pawar is currently on his party's 'Jan Sanman Yatra' and said he was embarking on a religious journey since he considered people God and himself their "jan sevak" (servant of the masses).

The NCP president started the yatra from Dindori in Nashik district, virtually launching his party's campaign for the assembly polls due in October.

He is currently in Pune district for the rally.