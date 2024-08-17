Chef Davide Di Domenico Brings Italy To Pune (PHOTOS & VIDEOS) | Instagram/davide.di.domenico

Punekars are in for an Italian treat as Chef Davide Di Domenico brings "A Touch of Italy" to Pune. This 10-day extravaganza, which began on August 16, will continue until August 25 at Asilo in The Westin, Koregaon Park.





Punekars can experience the magic of the chef's exquisite Italian creations in the restaurant's beautifully adorned open-air setting, perfectly complemented by the refreshing monsoon breeze. With panoramic views of the city skyline, this is the ideal venue to savour a unique blend of classic Italian flavours and contemporary presentation.



With an impressive culinary journey spanning over 12 years across Italy and renowned international establishments, Chef Davide works at Prego in The Westin, Gurgaon.





Having earned diplomas in Human Sciences and Culinary Arts from the Gambero Rosso Academy, Chef Davide is deeply committed to culinary excellence and innovation, evident in every meticulously crafted dish he prepares. "Food should not just satisfy the palate, but also the eyes," he said, adding that his dream is to travel all over the world to share Italian culture.



When asked what cooking means to him, the chef said, "Cooking for me is not just making a meal; it is also a way to recollect old memories with your loved ones. It is also a way to create new memories and new experiences."





Talking about his visit to Pune, the chef said he was excited to discover a new city in India. "I am also very excited to try the famous Maharashtrian food," he added.



"A trip to Italy, without going to Italy," is how Chef Davide describes his 10-day event in Pune.