48 Students From BAMU Qualify For State-Level 'Avishkar' Research Competition

Get App
The festival is scheduled to be held from January 12 to 15 at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
48 students and researchers from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) have been selected for the state-level 'Avishkar' research competition.

University-level competitions concluded on January 5 and 6, and the winning teams from this competition have been chosen to represent the state.

This team comprises 48 individuals from the university's postgraduate department and affiliated colleges.

Vice Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi extended congratulations to these students and wished the team the best. On this occasion, Registrar Dilip Bharad, Director of Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, Director of Examination Dr Bharti Gawli, Coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Praveen Yannawar, Dr SG Shinde, Harishchandra Sathe, etc., were present. Dr Srikanth Mane, Dr Nagnath Kolhe, and Dr Smita Dixit are included as guides for the team.

The festival saw participation from 370 teams comprising 567 researchers. 48 teams out of the total participants were selected for the state-level Avishkar festival.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Avishkar Festival' held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on January 5 and 6, Renowned industrialist Ram Bhogale highlighted the importance of thinking outside the box for students in the present era.

