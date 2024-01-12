VIDEO: Gang War At Sambhajinagar Hospital - Patient-Goon Thrashed, Woman Doctor's Head Attacked With Rod |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A video has surfaced on the internet from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar showing a violent clash between members of two rival gangs in a hospital. According to reports, a man was injured while a female doctor sustained severe head injury in the incident. This further resulted in the immediate suspension of four staffers from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) who were present at the spot but couldn't avert the clash.

Video Shows Scenes Of Brutal Assault

The CCTV footage, from the Ghati Hospital in the city, shows a group of men barging into the hospital ward. They then walk towards a bed where an injured individual is seen undergoing treatment. Within moments, they launch a violent assault against the individual with a rod. Amidst the chaos, a female doctor standing nearby gets hit by the rod sustaining a major injury. She can also be seen walking away from the scene with her hands covering the wound.

Case Filed In The Matter

Taking immediate action over the incident, the hospital swiftly suspended four officials of the Maharashtra Security Force stationed at the hospital who were unable to meddle in and stop the clash. Further, the Dean of Ghati Hospital, Dr Shivaji Sukre told local media that appropriate action will be taken against the culprits in the matter. A case has been filed at the Begampura police station in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Supriya Sule Raises Concerns Over Security Of Resident Doctors

Sharad Pawar-led NCP MP Supriya Sule reacted to the video of the horrific incident. Taking to her official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sule raised concerns regarding the safety of resident doctors in the hospitals.

In her post, Sule wrote, "There was an incident where a gang broke into the Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and beat up the resident doctor with a rod. This is a very serious matter. If even the doctors working in the hospital are not safe, how can patient care remain viable?"

Further seeking a thorough probe into the incident, Supriya Sule also tagged the official CMO account and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to attract their attention to the matter.

Sule further wrote in her post that, "Originally, this state did not have a full-time Home Minister. Therefore, this kind of thing is happening and the law and order has deteriorated. It is necessary for the government to conduct a thorough investigation in this matter and take strict action against the rioters. @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis"