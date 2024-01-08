Maharashtra: UP ATS Issues Notice To  Wahdat-E-Islam Chief, 12 Others From Sambhaji Nagar For Alleged ‘Hate Speech’

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has issued notices to 12 men from Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, including Mohammad Ziauddin Siddiqui, the chief of the organization Wahdat-e-Islam, and his son yasir Sidduqi, to its headquarters in Lucknow between January 16 and 17. This action is related to a case involving an alleged hate speech made during a secret meeting on September 17 in Sambhaji Nagar and offenses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The notice comes just before the scheduled Ram Mandir consecration on January 22nd.

According to reliable sources, the UP ATS officially filed the case on October 11, 2023, at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow. This investigation delves into the alleged provocative statements made by Mohammad Ziauddin Siddiqui and others during a covert meeting on September 17, 2023, in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.It is believed that this secret gathering was carefully planned, hiding a conspiracy with the intention of causing a sensational incident in the early months of 2024.

"Suspected supporters of ISIS"

The charges include violations under Section 153 of the IPC (promoting disharmony between communities) and Sections 13 (unlawful activities) and 18 (conspiracy related to a terror act) of the UAPA. The FIR filed by the UP ATS reveals that numerous misguided youths associated with Wahdat-e-Islam and other individuals are suspected supporters of ISIS a banned terror outfit in India. They stand accused of consistently disseminating 'radical' content on social media. Following the sharing of a social media hate post related to the Babri demolition, UP ATS has issued notices to Ziauddin Siddiqui, and other several individuals in Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar.

According to UP ATS sources The Uttar Pradesh ATS has shared its investigative findings with Maharashtra ATS. With the assistance of Maharashtra ATS, notices have been issued to 12 suspects in Sambhaji Nagar. UP ATS also conducted search operations on several individuals linked to Wahdat-e-Islam and other individuals and summoned them.

The FPJ team attempted to contact Ziauddin Siddiqui multiple times but received no response. However, his son, Yasir Siddiqui, confirmed the development, stating that both he and his father were summoned by UP ATS and are required to appear. Yasir Siddiqui clarified that they are not involved in any suspicious activities and refused to talk on the issue.

"Entire action appears to be dubious, insincere"

Another person who received the notice said on the condition of anonymity that he was shocked to get this notice by UP ATS and the case registered under such stringent provisions of draconian UAPA. No additional information has been provided about the accusations against us. "The notice doesn't bear any date or inward/outward number, while my name was added to the letter right before it was handed to me. Even the FIR lacks any details. The entire action appears to be dubious and insincere. This is nothing but a prejudiced attempt at harassing the people who are otherwise known for working for the betterment of the city and the society at large. The charges levelled against us are utterly bogus and based on a completely fictional narrative. Considering the notoriety of the UP Police, I am extremely apprehensive about their ability to conduct the matter fairly. Why can't they question us here in Maharashtra instead of summoning us all the way to Lucknow. I am exploring legal remedies against this action."

A senior officer on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the entire activity and funding of such types of activities and its sympathizers are under the radar of investigative agencies but can not comment on the UP ATS investigation.