 Mumbai Cyber Cell Saves ₹302 Crore, Freezes ₹113 Crore From Scammers Between 2022-2025
Mumbai Cyber Cell Saves ₹302 Crore, Freezes ₹113 Crore From Scammers Between 2022-2025

The Mumbai Cyber Cell has saved Rs.302 crore between May 2022 and August 2025. Additionally, the Cyber Police have frozen Rs 113 crore between January 1, 2025, and August 21, 2025, which people had transferred to scammers’ accounts.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
Mumbai Cyber Cell actively prevents online fraud, saving crores and blocking scammer accounts | Representational Image

Helpline 1930 Receives Over 13 Lakh Complaints

The helpline 1930, which has been operational since May 7, 2022, has so far received 13,19,403 complaints via the helpline. Additionally, the police have blocked 11,063 numbers linked to scammers between January 2024 and July 2025.

Cases Registered on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal

The Mumbai Cyber Cell has registered 1,31,276 cases on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. Cyber Cell officials said that whenever a call is received from a victim, the police immediately contact the concerned bank and nodal officer to swiftly freeze the scammers’ accounts and save citizens’ money. This year, until August 21, the Cyber Cell has frozen Rs 113 crore.

Common Online Frauds Targeting Citizens

The police have appealed to citizens that if anyone falls prey to a scam, they should immediately contact the cyber police through the 1930 helpline number or visit https://cybercrime.gov.in.

Scammers have defrauded several people through share market investment scams, digital arrest scams, online task frauds, online shopping frauds, loan frauds, job frauds, and other types of online fraud. Every day across Mumbai, several cases of online cheating are reported, and some of them are registered at various police stations.

