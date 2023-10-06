Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Directs Officials To File Ground Report On Health Establishments In State After Nanded & Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Tragedy

CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who reviewed the health system in the state in a virtual conference on Thursday, has directed all the district collectors to visit all the government health establishments immediately and file a report on ground condition of each district. He also directed the officials to form a schedule for regular visits to all these institutions.

Shinde also said that a state level committee has been set up in order to investigate into the deaths at government hospitals at Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and also added that even the district collectors have been given authority to clear purchases of medicines to gear up the process of procurement of medicines.

Funds Won't Be A Problem For Procuring Medicines: CM Shinde

“The issues related to health services are of prime concern and the state government has initiated work on drafting short term and long term plans for strengthening the system. It shall be ensured that the funds won't be a problem in implementation of these plans,” the CM said.

Divisional Commissioner, District collectors, Deans of the hospitals and the District surgeons should work as a team to act on health related issues. Demands for necessary funds and additional equipment should be immediately met with, Shinde said.

