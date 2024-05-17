Mumbai News: GRP Faces Scrutiny Over Flouted Regulations For Billboards Near Ghatkopar Petrol Pump | X

Several regulations were flouted in 2021 by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for the installation of billboards near the ill-fated Ghatkopar petrol pump. Former GRP commissioner Khalif Quaiser Khalid failed to secure a nod from the office of the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), confirmed a GRP source.

As per the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the new commissioner Ravindra Shisve initiated an inspection of the ongoing GRP projects when he assumed charge in early 2023. He found that the permission granted for billboards erected at the petrol pump had violated numerous norms and sent a report to the DG Railways, who then issued a notice to Khalid. However, the notice was returned owing to Khalid’s new posting. Now serving in Maharashtra Protection of Civil Rights, he only received the notice after the incident. A report has now been dispatched to the Home Ministry as well and it will review it and accordingly take further action.

Meanwhile, the permission to Ego Media Pvt Ltd, which erected the hoarding that crashed, explicitly states that its the company’s responsibility to ensure the structural integrity of the billboard and its upkeep.