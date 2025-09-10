 ₹450 Crore Pending Traffic Fines In Pune: Mega Lok Adalat From Sept 10–13 With 50% Discount
According to officials, in the past six years, traffic violations in Pune have resulted in penalties worth ₹688 crore, of which approximately ₹450 crore remain unpaid

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Pune is set to host a Mega Lok Adalat to recover nearly ₹450 crore in pending traffic fines by offering a 50 per cent discount to vehicle owners. The special drive is organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in coordination with the city traffic department.

The Mega Lok Adalat will be held from September 10 to 13 at the Yerawada traffic branch.

According to officials, in the past six years, traffic violations in Pune have resulted in penalties worth ₹688 crore, of which approximately ₹450 crore remain unpaid. Under this initiative, motorists who pay 50 per cent of their outstanding fines during the Lok Adalat period will receive the discount.

In 2024 alone, traffic fines worth ₹89.91 crore were issued against 10.63 lakh vehicles in Pune city, but only ₹30.17 crore were recovered. The remaining ₹59.73 crore remain unpaid for the year.

As per directions from the Bombay High Court, National Lok Adalats will be organised across all courts in Pune on September 13. The initiative is being led by Principal District Judge and DLSA Chairman Mahendra Mahajan, Secretary Judge Sonal Patil, Motor Vehicle Court Judge SB Patil, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav.

Judge Sonal Patil, Secretary of the Pune DLSA, highlighted that similar drives in the past have received a good response. In 2023, a Lok Adalat offering a 50 per cent waiver was also organised, encouraging many citizens to clear their dues.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav urged vehicle owners to take advantage of this opportunity by visiting the Yerawada traffic branch to clear their dues at a discounted rate.

According to traffic department data, since 2019, Pune city alone has seen 65.40 lakh cases resulting in ₹450 crore in pending fines. Pimpri Chinchwad has 23.66 lakh cases with ₹211 crore pending, while the rural Pune district has 8.80 lakh cases with ₹65 crore in unpaid fines.

2024 Pune City traffic violation data

Total Challans: 10,63,476

Total Fines: ₹89,91,03,550

Paid Challans: 4,51,338

Fines Collected: ₹30,17,63,400

Unpaid Challans: 6,12,138

Pending Fines: ₹59,73,40,150

The following traffic violations are eligible for settlement under this discount scheme:

- Riding two-wheelers without helmets

- Driving four-wheelers without seat belts

- Jumping traffic signals

- Overspeeding

- Wrong parking

- Using mobile phones while driving

- Driving without a license or PUC certificate

- Lack of a fitness certificate

- Driving in the wrong lane

- No number plate

