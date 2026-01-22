₹40 Lakh Fraud Allegation Against Music Composer Palash Muchhal, Complaint Filed In Sangli | Instagram

Pune: After serious allegations of cheating surfaced against music composer Palash Muchhal following the cancellation of his wedding with popular Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, another major allegation has now emerged against him. A case of alleged financial fraud worth Rs 40 lakh has come to light in Maharashtra’s Sangli, where the controversy is said to have begun.

After making headlines in November, when the wedding of Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana was called off on the morning of the big day, a formal complaint has now been filed against the composer, alleging cheating and financial fraud worth Rs 40 lakh. The complaint was submitted to the Sangli Superintendent of Police on Wednesday night by Vigyan Mane, a resident of Sangli city who has worked as a financier for several Marathi films.

Vigyan Mane has alleged that when Palash visited Sangli, Smriti’s father introduced him to Vigyan. Following that, Palash suggested that Vigyan invest in his upcoming film titled “Nazariya”. Based on this suggestion, Vigyan invested a total of Rs 40 lakh in the project. Palash had reportedly assured him that the invested amount would be returned once the film was released on an OTT platform.

However, even after a long period, the work on the film remains incomplete. When Vigyan demanded his money back, Palash failed to provide a satisfactory response, notes the complainant. It is alleged that Palash avoided Vigyan’s calls and eventually blocked his number. Left with no choice, Vigyan Mane filed an official complaint of financial fraud with the Sangli Superintendent of Police, Sandip Ghuge.

As of now, neither Palash Muchhal nor his team has commented on these allegations.

In his complaint, Vigyan Mane stated that Palash had promised him a return of Rs 12 lakh on an investment of Rs 25 lakh once the film was released on OTT. Furthermore, Palash had also promised him an acting role in the film.

He has requested the police to file a case under Sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating) of the IPC. Sangli SP Sandip Ghuge confirmed that a complaint had been received while speaking to the media on Thursday, but he clarified that an official First Information Report (FIR) had not yet been registered.

A police official from the Sangli District Police Force told The Free Press Journal, “In cases involving financial crimes and such allegations, we first verify the complaint and the claims made. Since this matter involves a well-known individual, the verification process is being carried out accordingly. At present, we are investigating the case and will take appropriate action.”

Controversy Erupts Just After New Film Announcement

The financial fraud reports surfaced within 24 hours after it was announced in the media that Palash Muchhal is returning to work in the film industry. The news was widely reported as he was returning following intense public scrutiny and media attention surrounding the cancellation of his wedding to Smriti Mandhana.

Their much-anticipated wedding, scheduled for 23rd November 2025, in Sangli, attracted widespread interest after years of dating. However, it was ultimately called off amid unverified online rumours and health concerns affecting family members. Muchhal has been getting a lot of social hate on the internet since the incident.

After keeping a relatively low profile since the split, it was reported on Tuesday by the media that Muchhal is now refocusing on his professional career. He has announced his next directorial project, an untitled film set in Mumbai, which is expected to begin shooting soon. Actor Shreyas Talpade has been confirmed to play a lead role, portraying an ordinary man in the story.

This venture marks Muchhal’s first major industry engagement since the headline-making cancellation of his wedding with Mandhana and represents his effort to shift attention back to his creative work. Details about the full cast, storyline, and release timeline have not yet been disclosed.