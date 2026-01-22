 Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls: Mahayuti Faces Rebellion As Nomination Filing Ends In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls: Mahayuti Faces Rebellion As Nomination Filing Ends In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On Tuesday, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save had announced that, barring Sillod, out of 52 ZP seats, the BJP would contest 27 seats while Shiv Sena would contest 25. However, dissatisfied aspirants defied party directives and entered the fray independently

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the last day of filing nomination forms for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections on Wednesday, the Mahayuti faced severe rebellion from dissatisfied party workers. The BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde), the major constituents of the Mahayuti, split into several groups in Sillod, Phulambri, Khuldabad, Paithan and Kannad talukas.

On Tuesday, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save had announced that, barring Sillod, out of 52 ZP seats, the BJP would contest 27 seats while Shiv Sena would contest 25. However, dissatisfied aspirants defied party directives and entered the fray independently.

Shiv Sena (UBT) 27 27

Congress 19 31

VBA 6 15

NCP (SP) 4 8

Total 56 116

