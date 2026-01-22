Women To Lead Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur: 15 Of 29 Civic Bodies Reserved For Women Mayors; Check Full List

Pune Mayor Reserved For General Women; BJP Discusses 10 Probable Names; Check Details |

Women will dominate the mayoral posts in several major cities of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Ahilyanagar, as the state government on Wednesday announced reservations for the post of Mayor in 29 Municipal Corporations.

The draw of lots for mayoral reservations was conducted at 11 am in the council hall on the sixth floor of the Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Urban Development Minister Madhuri Misal. With this announcement, clarity has emerged regarding the category of mayor to be elected in each municipal corporation across the state.

According to the reservation list, the mayor’s post has been reserved for General (Female) category in key civic bodies such as Brihanmumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala and Ahilyanagar, indicating strong women’s representation in urban leadership.

Mayor Reservation for Municipal Corporation

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: General

• Navi Mumbai: General (Female)

• Vasai–Virar: General

• Kalyan–Dombivli: Scheduled Tribes

• Kolhapur: OBC

• Nagpur: General (Female)

• Brihanmumbai: General (Female)

• Solapur: General

• Amravati: General

• Akola: OBC (Female)

• Nashik: General (Female)

• Pimpri–Chinchwad: General

• Pune: General (Female)

• Ulhasnagar: OBC

• Thane: Scheduled Caste

• Chandrapur: OBC (Female)

• Parbhani: General (Female)

• Latur: Scheduled Caste (Female)

• Bhiwandi–Nizampur: General (Female)

• Malegaon: General

• Panvel: OBC

• Mira–Bhayander: General (Female)

• Nanded–Waghala: General (Female)

• Sangli–Miraj–Kupwad: General

• Jalgaon: OBC (Female)

• Ahilyanagar: OBC (Female)

• Dhule: General (Female)

• Jalna: Scheduled Caste (Female)

• Ichalkaranji: OBC

Focus on Pune: BJP Names in Discussion

In Pune, where the mayor’s post is reserved for the General (Female) category, political activity has intensified. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the dominant force in the Pune Municipal Corporation, winning 119 of the 165 seats.

With a clear majority, discussions have begun around potential mayoral candidates from the BJP. The names currently doing the rounds include city BJP president Dheeraj Ghate, Srinath Bhimale, Rajendra Shilimkar, Ganesh Bidkar, Mansi Deshpande, Manjusha Nagpure, Varsha Tapkir, Rohini Chimte, Kiran Dagde Patil and Dilip Vede Patil.

The official mayoral elections in municipal corporations are expected to follow soon, with political parties gearing up for leadership selections in line with the announced reservations.