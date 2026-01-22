Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Posts Reserved For Women From General Category: Check All 29 Civic Body Reservations | File Photos

The reservation for the mayoral posts in the state's 29 municipal corporations has been announced today. The reservation draw was announced in the presence of the Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal. For the draw of the 29 municipal corporations, BJP General Secretary Rajesh Shirwadkar, former Mumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Kishori Pednekar and MLA Manoj Jamsutkar from the Thackeray group, and Anand Paranjpe from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party were present.

With the implementation of the 50 per cent reservation rule for women, 15 municipal corporations in the state will have women mayors. The remaining 14 seats will be open to the general category.

According to the 50 per cent reservation for women, reservations will be applicable for OBC women in 4 municipal corporations and for women from the open category in 9 municipal corporations.

Voting for the 29 municipal corporations in the state was held on January 15th, and the counting of votes took place on January 16th. Complete information regarding which category's reservation has been announced for which municipal corporation is as follows:

Reservation for 29 Mayoral Posts in Maharashtra:

Scheduled Tribes - 1

Scheduled Castes - 3

Other Backward Classes (OBC) - 8

General - 17

Municipal Corporation - Mayor Reservation

1. Brihanmumbai - General Women

2. Thane - Scheduled Castes Open

3. Kalyan-Dombivli - Scheduled Tribes Open

4. Navi Mumbai - General Women

5. Vasai-Virar - General Open

6. Mira-Bhayandar - General Women

7. Ulhasnagar - OBC Open

8. Bhiwandi-Nizampur - General Open

9. Panvel - OBC Open

10. Pune - General Women

11. Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad - General Open

12. Kolhapur - OBC Open

13. Pimpri-Chinchwad - General Open

14. Solapur - General Open

15. Nagpur - General Women

16. Akola - OBC Women

17. Amravati - General Open

18. Chandrapur - OBC Women

19. Nashik - General Women

20. Malegaon - General Women

21. Dhule - General Women

22. Jalgaon - OBC Women

23. Ahilyanagar - OBC Women

24. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - General Open

25. Latur - Scheduled Castes Women

26. Nanded-Waghala - General Women

27. Parbhani - General Open

28. Ichalkaranji - OBC Open

29. Jalna - Scheduled Castes Women